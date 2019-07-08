Home Nation

Man beaten up, poisoned to death for having an affair with a married woman in Bihar

When he urged for water after being beaten up by the locals, one of the family members of the woman he had an affair, allegedly mixed poison into a glass of water and gave it to him.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Poison

For representational purposes.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 35-year-old man, was allegedly poisoned to death at Santhali tola under Rautela PS limits of Katihar district in Bihar just because he had an affair with a married woman.

The incident was reported to police headquarter late Sunday evening the same day of the occurrence. Police sources said the victim was caught free-handed in compromising intimate position by some co-villagers.

Irate villagers then took the man at the outskirt of the village, tied him up with a tree, and thrashed brutally.

When he urged for water after being beaten up by the locals, one of the family members of the woman he had an affair, allegedly mixed poison into a glass of water and gave it to him. 

Within a few minutes of drinking poisoned water, he fainted and breathed his last.

Meanwhile, deputy SP of Katihar HM Shukla told the media that an investigation was started and raids were carried out to nab the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Crime Man Poisoned Illicit Affair Murder
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp