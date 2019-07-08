Man beaten up, poisoned to death for having an affair with a married woman in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 35-year-old man, was allegedly poisoned to death at Santhali tola under Rautela PS limits of Katihar district in Bihar just because he had an affair with a married woman.

The incident was reported to police headquarter late Sunday evening the same day of the occurrence. Police sources said the victim was caught free-handed in compromising intimate position by some co-villagers.

Irate villagers then took the man at the outskirt of the village, tied him up with a tree, and thrashed brutally.

When he urged for water after being beaten up by the locals, one of the family members of the woman he had an affair, allegedly mixed poison into a glass of water and gave it to him.

Within a few minutes of drinking poisoned water, he fainted and breathed his last.

Meanwhile, deputy SP of Katihar HM Shukla told the media that an investigation was started and raids were carried out to nab the accused.