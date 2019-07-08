Home Nation

NGT says committees formed by it cannot be dissolved by states without approval

The tribunal said it had to constitute the committees on account of complaints of failure of the state machinery to remedy serious environmental damages.

Published: 08th July 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has said committees formed by it on the subject of compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and other issues cannot be dissolved by a state without its approval.

The green panel's observation came when it was directing the Uttar Pradesh government to pass an appropriate order rectifying an order passed by the state chief secretary dissolving state-level committees formed by NGT.

The tribunal said it had to constitute the committees on account of complaints of failure of the state machinery to remedy serious environmental damages and the committees were to assist the it to enforce the law.

"Such committee cannot be dissolved by the state without reference to the tribunal. Objections/contentions of the parties, including the State can be considered by the tribunal on their merit. The committees are meant to be for short duration till effective administrative mechanism is enforced for protection of environment and compliance of law to the satisfaction of tribunal. The state is free to apprise the tribunal about the working of the committees from time to time. Unless further continuation of the committee is found necessary, their tenure will be till December 31. The committees may give their monthly reports with a copy to the chief secretary of the state," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

It said working and continuation of committees can be reviewed by it from time to time and if situation improves or working of committees is considered unnecessary or any modification is considered necessary, it is open to any party to move before it.

"We also clarify that primary responsibility to comply with law is of the state and the committees are to monitor the situation and report to this tribunal independently and are not a substitute for the state authorities. The state is free to constitute its own committee for its assistance but the committees constituted by the tribunal are to report to the tribunal without any interference by the state," it said.

The tribunal said the chief secretary may give any response to such reports for consideration of this tribunal and the committees may function strictly within the scope of task assigned to them.

"Visit to any establishment or site, may be undertaken either by the Chairperson of the committee with other concerned officers or report may be sought through any available official channel," it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Atul Singh Chauhan seeking action against illegal sand mining in the river bed of Yamuna in Allahabad.

It said that unscientific mining was adversely affecting the river ecology and bio-diversity.

"In-stream mining and mining up to the depth of 4 to 6 metres by using machines was in violation of law. As against 125 trucks which were allowed per day, actually 400-500 trucks were moving per day. 12 to 20 cubic metres of sand was being loaded against permission of 6 cubic metres which is also in violation of order of this tribunal," the plea said said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGT National Green Tribunal
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp