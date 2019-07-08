Home Nation

Over 4,000 road accident black spots rectified in Himachal: CM Jai Ram Thakur

A total of 48 people were killed in two road accidents in recent days in Kullu's Banjar and Jhinjhari in Shimla. There was no retaining wall, crash barrier or parapet at the accident sites.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Over 4,000 road accident black spots have been rectified in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

Thakur, who presided over the review meeting of the state Public Works Department (PWD) here Monday, said as many as 4,115 black spots were rectified by constructing retaining walls, crash barriers and parapets, an official spokesperson said.

However, the chief minister did not mention how many black spots were left to be rectified and by when would they be fixed.

Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Development Corporation would be strengthened for ensuring proper maintenance and upkeep of major district roads, preparing an action plan to improve geometrics by improving intersections and going for tunnels as well as to enhance smooth riding on roads.

All new roads will be passed only after road safety audit by an independent agency, he said, adding that audit would be an integral part of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) in future, the spokesperson quoted the chief minister as having said.

A provision of cross drainage should be made an integral part of the approval of roads as it has been observed that roads get damaged due to poor drainage facilities besides making adequate enhancements in the budget for construction of jeepable roads (capable of being traversed by jeep) to connect to maximum villages, he added.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) was proving a vital programme for ensuring road connectivity to the rural areas, he said adding that a target has been fixed for construction of 2,520 km new roads under PMGSY.

It was informed in the meeting that 1,250 km new roads would be constructed under PMGSY-II.

Principal Secretary PWD JC Sharma assured the CM that the Department would work with greater zeal and dedication.

Additional Principal Secretary to the CM, Sanjay Kundu, PWD Engineer-in-Chief RK Verma, Director Industries Hans Raj Sharma, PWD Special Secretary DC Negi and Chief Engineer Lalit Bhushan Sharma were present in the meeting.

