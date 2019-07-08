Home Nation

To pay homage to Kargil heroes, 18 Grenadiers battalion of Indian Army trek to Tiger Hill

The objective of the trek during these celebrations was to evoke the spirit of patriotism and pay homage to the gallant soldiers.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Hill

An Indian Army band rehearse for Vijay Diwas at Drass war memorial. The Tiger Hill (seen in the background) was recaptured by Indian Army on 5th July 1999. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

KARGIL (JAMMU AND KASHMIR): To commemorate the victory in the Battle of Tiger Hill during the Kargil War, a trekking expedition was undertaken by 18 Grenadiers battalion of Indian Army.

The battalion played a significant role during the Kargil War.

During the expedition, the trekking team, comprised of one Offr and 15 other ranks, and one veteran Junior Commission Offr, aimed to spread the message of "Remember the Fallen" to pay tribute to gallant soldiers of the Kargil war.

"To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and as a tribute to all those valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to the motherland, a trekking expedition was undertaken by the soldiers of 18 Grenadiers with effects from 03 July to 04 July 2019," said an official statement.

The objective of the trek during these celebrations was to evoke the spirit of patriotism and pay homage to the gallant soldiers.

The trekking team began their journey on July 3 by Commander 56 Mountain Brigade.

The team moved from Drass and set forth on their trek across the treacherous, harsh mountain and summitted Tiger Hill on July 7.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Battle of Tiger Hill Kargil War Indian Army trekking expedition Tiger Hill 18 Grenadiers battalion
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp