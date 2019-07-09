Home Nation

As monsoon lashes Maharashtra, 297 dams found with 'rectifiable deficiencies'

An official said the upside of the report was that none of the dams have any major deficiency which could lead to failure. The report studied 1,352 of the 1,358 dams in the state, he informed.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

People walk on waterlogged railway tracks owing to heavy rains at Tilak Nagar Station in Mumbai. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The latest report on dam safety in Maharashtra has found 297 dams with “rectifiable deficiencies” which need immediate attention and another 1,055 have minor issues.

An official said the upside of the report was that none of the dams have any major deficiency which could lead to failure. The report studied 1,352 of the 1,358 dams in the state, he informed.

Of the 297 dams with rectifiable deficiencies, 94 dams are above 30 metres in height and are termed as Class I structures, while the rest 203 are Class II with heights varying between 15-30 metres, an official explained.

“There are another 1,055 dams with minor deficiencies. Out of this, 171 are above 30 metres and 884 are between 15 to 30 metres in height. There are no dams with major deficiency which would lead to failure,” he said.

ALSO READ | IMD predicts heavy rains over next two days in Mumbai and Konkan region

While Dahegaon and Waghdardi dams have not been inspected, reports of Bhilawani, Manyad, Khasapur and Panharwadi, also Class II dams, have not been received.

Video scare: BMC clears rumours

A video, whose authenticity was not established, showed a gaping manhole swallowing a bike. Later, BMC tweeted that the video is not from Mumbai.

“We request all the citizens to verify facts before circulating such content, which could lead to unnecessary panic,” the civic body tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Rains Mumbai Rains
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp