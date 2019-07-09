As monsoon lashes Maharashtra, 297 dams found with 'rectifiable deficiencies'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The latest report on dam safety in Maharashtra has found 297 dams with “rectifiable deficiencies” which need immediate attention and another 1,055 have minor issues.

An official said the upside of the report was that none of the dams have any major deficiency which could lead to failure. The report studied 1,352 of the 1,358 dams in the state, he informed.

Of the 297 dams with rectifiable deficiencies, 94 dams are above 30 metres in height and are termed as Class I structures, while the rest 203 are Class II with heights varying between 15-30 metres, an official explained.

“There are another 1,055 dams with minor deficiencies. Out of this, 171 are above 30 metres and 884 are between 15 to 30 metres in height. There are no dams with major deficiency which would lead to failure,” he said.

While Dahegaon and Waghdardi dams have not been inspected, reports of Bhilawani, Manyad, Khasapur and Panharwadi, also Class II dams, have not been received.

Video scare: BMC clears rumours

A video, whose authenticity was not established, showed a gaping manhole swallowing a bike. Later, BMC tweeted that the video is not from Mumbai.

“We request all the citizens to verify facts before circulating such content, which could lead to unnecessary panic,” the civic body tweeted.