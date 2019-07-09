WATCH | 'Crab'by NCP men stage novel protest outside Maharashtra minister's home after dam breach remark

By ANI

PUNE: NCP workers on Tuesday threw crabs outside Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant's residence after the legislator blamed crabs for breach in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam.

The NCP women wing workers later took those crabs to the police station and urged the police to register a case against them for trying to break into the minister's house.

Following the dam breach which claimed the life of at least 20 people, the minister said, "There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate."

#WATCH: NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant in Pune against his statement on Ratnagiri's Tiware dam breach. The Minister had said that crabs were responsible for the breach in the dam. pic.twitter.com/7wbsT8yGIs — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

Last week, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reached Naupada police station with other party members, carrying crabs as a mark of protest.

The Tiware dam developed a breach on the night of July 3 due to heavy rains. The breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages. According to police, villagers have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control now.

So far, as many as 20 dead bodies have been recovered from the area. A total of 23 people had gone missing on the night of the incident.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations to find the remaining three.