Home Nation

WATCH | 'Crab'by NCP men stage novel protest outside Maharashtra minister's home after dam breach remark

The Tiware dam breach on the night of July 3 caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages leaving at least 20 dead.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

crab

The legislator blamed crabs for breach in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

PUNE: NCP workers on Tuesday threw crabs outside Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant's residence after the legislator blamed crabs for breach in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam.

The NCP women wing workers later took those crabs to the police station and urged the police to register a case against them for trying to break into the minister's house.

Following the dam breach which claimed the life of at least 20 people, the minister said, "There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate."

Last week, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reached Naupada police station with other party members, carrying crabs as a mark of protest.

The Tiware dam developed a breach on the night of July 3 due to heavy rains. The breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages. According to police, villagers have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control now.

So far, as many as 20 dead bodies have been recovered from the area. A total of 23 people had gone missing on the night of the incident.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations to find the remaining three.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiware dam breach Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant crab NCP Maharashtra
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp