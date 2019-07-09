'Cut Money' protests: Trinamool leaders return Rs 2 lakh to 22 poor beneficiaries

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Six Trinamool leaders at Katwa in West Bengal’s Burdwan district returned Rs 2 lakh which they allegedly took as ‘commissions’ from 22 beneficiaries of a government housing scheme meant for the poor.

They were forced to return the money after hundreds of residents surrounded their houses on Monday morning demanding that they return the cut money taken from them.

In June, a Trinamool leader had returned money to 141 people at Mangalkot in Birbhum district.

In Kolkata’s ward 57, posters were seen on the walls in which councillor Jiban Saha was accused of taking cut money from those who applied for water connection, and government’s welfare schemes.

The posters also mentioned from where Saha allegedly several lakhs of rupees from those involved in the illegal construction business.

But, Saha said the posters were a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to malign his image.

On Monday, six people were injured when local residents clashed with a group of Trinamool workers at Potashpur in East Midnapore district as they took out a procession with placards displaying the names of the local leaders who allegedly took cut money from the poor.

The locals will demonstrate in front of the office of the Block Development Officer on Tuesday.