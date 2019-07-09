Home Nation

'Cut Money' protests: Trinamool leaders return Rs 2 lakh to 22 poor beneficiaries

The leaders were forced to return the money after hundreds of residents surrounded their houses on Monday morning demanding that they return the cut money taken from them.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Six Trinamool leaders at Katwa in West Bengal’s Burdwan district returned Rs 2 lakh which they allegedly took as ‘commissions’ from 22 beneficiaries of a government housing scheme meant for the poor.

They were forced to return the money after hundreds of residents surrounded their houses on Monday morning demanding that they return the cut money taken from them.

In June, a Trinamool leader had returned money to 141 people at Mangalkot in Birbhum district.

In Kolkata’s ward 57, posters were seen on the walls in which councillor Jiban Saha was accused of taking cut money from those who applied for water connection, and government’s welfare schemes.

ALSO READ | 'Cut money' issue: No let up in protests against local Trinamool leaders

The posters also mentioned from where Saha allegedly several lakhs of rupees from those involved in the illegal construction business.

But, Saha said the posters were a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to malign his image.

On Monday, six people were injured when local residents clashed with a group of Trinamool workers at Potashpur in East Midnapore district as they took out a procession with placards displaying the names of the local leaders who allegedly took cut money from the poor.

The locals will demonstrate in front of the office of the Block Development Officer on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cut Money Cut Money Protests in Bengal Trinamool
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp