Home Nation

Dalit man, who went to bring home pregnant wife, hacked to death by in-laws in Gujarat

Haresh Solanki, had gone to Varmor village in Mandal taluka to persuade his in-laws to send back his wife, Urmilaben, who is two months pregnant, to him.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A Dalit man was allegedly killed by his wife’s relatives, who belonged to an upper caste community at her village in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, 25-year-old Haresh Solanki, had gone to Varmor village in Mandal taluka to persuade his in-laws to send back his wife, Urmilaben, who is two months pregnant, to him.

Urmilaben is from the upper-caste Darbar community. Solanki had married Urmilaben a few months ago against the wishes of her parents and taken her to Gandhidham in Kutch district, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell) P D Manvar.“However, relatives of Urmilaben brought her back, saying she will be sent back to Solanki after a few weeks. But when they refused to send her back for around two months, Solanki decided to visit her parents and convince them to send her back,” he said.

On Monday, Solanki sought the help of ‘Abhayam 181’, a women helpline service, and boarded the helpline vehicle for Varmor village. “While Solanki remained inside the vehicle, officials of the helpline service went to the house of his in-laws and tried to persuade them to send back Urmilaben,” the Manvar said.

When Urmilaben’s relatives came to know that Solanki was accompanying the officials, they rushed out of their house and attacked him with sharp and blunt objects. “Solanki sustained injuries to his head and other parts of the body in the attack and died,” the police said.

He said the ‘Abhayam’ vehicle was damaged in the attack while the officials accompanying it managed to escape. An FIR has been registered against eight persons, including Solanki’s in-laws.
The accused have fled their house after the incident and efforts are on to nab them. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
inter-caste marriage violence Dalit murder Gujarat honour killing
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp