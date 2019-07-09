Fancy 'litti chokha', 'dahi chura'? you can get them in trains in Bihar soon

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Travellers to Bihar will now be able to enjoy traditional Bihari dishes on all mail and express trains to Bihar.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with the idea and sought the approval from their zonal headquarters in Kolkata.

Rajesh Kumar, regional manager of IRCTC at Patna said, “In a move aimed at promoting Bihar’s famous regional and traditional cuisines, we have decided to make available at least 10 delicacies on all the Bihar origin mail and express trains. We have entered into an agreement with the Kolkata based Institute of Hotel Management(IHM) who will support us in keeping these delicacies and dishes fresh.”

“In the coming months, Bihar’s famous litti chokha, dahi chura, moong-ka-ghugni, and others would be available in the pantry of all mail and express trains of Bihar”, Kumar said.

Dahi-Chura is one of the famous cuisines of north Bihar, which is served across the state and outside to the guests especially on the day of Makar-Sankranti. Another most sought-after food item in the state is ghugni chura. "The IRCTC has decided to make such arrangement in trains for mass-branding of Bihar cuisine," Kumar said.

Approximately, 15 to 20 lakh passengers travel daily by Bihar bound train. The trains originating and culminating from different locations such as Danapur, Sonepur and Samastipur divisions of East Central Railway are expected to get huge demands of these items onboard.

Besides all these, Railways is planning to make available Bihar’s famous tilkut of Gaya, dehati-chicken, Hajipur’s famous Chinia Banana and seasonal fruits in trains.