Home Nation

How scientists used tech meant to monitor nuclear explosions to predict monsoon

Lucrezia Terzi, who works with the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre, is leading a group of scientists researching on the subject.

Published: 09th July 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: International scientists are now using data from monitors meant to detect nuclear explosions to decode the ‘complex’ Indian monsoon, which is increasingly becoming erratic.

In this novel method, a scientist based in Belgium is using data from the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO) monitors in Dubna area of Russia and Melbourne in Australia to predict the monsoon in Kerala.

What’s interesting is that this system can predict the onset, intensity, and withdrawal of monsoon with unprecedented accuracy — about two months in advance with an error margin of about three days, compared to the Indian Meteorological Department’s warning time of 1-3 weeks.

Lucrezia Terzi, who works with the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre, is leading a group of scientists researching on the subject.

She says that using the concentration levels of Beryllium-7 in the atmosphere, scientists can perfect the prediction of monsoon. Beryllium-7 is a natural radionuclide, which originates high in the atmosphere.

It is formed out of the interaction between cosmic radiation and air molecules and moves to the earth’s surface with the global atmospheric circulation.

“It has long been known that the concentration of Beryllium-7 fluctuates constantly in the atmosphere. Now we can also link the values we measure at different locations to monsoon rains,” Lucrezia told Express.

“We collected IMS data of the two stations measured between 2003 and 2018 and compared our forecast model with the IMD monsoon onset dates for corresponding years and found a link.”

"The average concentrations of Beryllium-7 fluctuate. If the concentrations in Australia were low, we found high concentrations in Russia, and vice-versa. The point at which the data of both countries intersect is called Hadley-Ferrel Convergence Zone (HFCZ), which can be linked to the monsoon rains,” explains Lucrezia.

These radioactive isotopes are regularly detected by the radionuclide monitoring network of the International Monitoring System (IMS) commanded by the CTBTO.

Lucrezia’s work is peer-reviewed and published in ‘Nature’ (scientific journal) and she has made a detailed presentation during the recently concluded CTBT Science and Technology Conference-2019 in Vienna, Austria, which was attended by this correspondent on the invitation of the CTBTO.

“It has long been known that the concentration of Beryllium-7 fluctuates constantly in the atmosphere. Now we can also link the values we measure at different locations to monsoon rains,” Lucrezia told Express.

“We collected IMS data of the two stations measured between 2003 and 2018 and compared our forecast model with the IMD monsoon onset dates for corresponding years and found a link.”The scientists have shared the data with the Australian Ambassador in India for the benefit of Indian authorities.

Traditionally, meteorologists follow Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is associated with periods of frequent and intense precipitation, typically lasting for a few months.

However, this new forecast model based on Beryllium-7 would indicate the date of monsoon onset even before the conditions turn favourable, said Martin B Kalinowski, chief, Capacity Building and Training Section in the International Data Centre (IDC), CTBTO and co-contributor to the research.

However, he said this forecast model can be further fine-tuned by the Indian scientists for better results, which could benefit farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nuclear Explosions Monsoon in India Indian monsoon Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organisation Kerala monsoon Beryllium-7
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp