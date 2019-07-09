Home Nation

In the Lok Sabha: Congress attacks BJP over Karnataka crisis

Parliament House, Indian Parliament

A view of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Responses in regional languages

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao has suggested that answers to questions raised by MPs be translated in regional languages. Rao has also called for the Central government’s media statements to be made available in regional languages.

The BJP MP suggested that as a first step answers to questions could be given in regional language of the member’s choice.

“I will also be persuading the government to make available all the ministry statements for the media in regional languages... In absence of such an effort, a large section of people are uninformed about the major achievements of the Narendra Modi government,” Rao added.

Karnataka crisis echoes in House

The political crisis in Karnataka echoed in Parliament on Monday as Congress MPs in Lok Sabha raised ‘Save democracy’ slogans and held up posters for the same over recent political developments in Karnataka.

The Congress has also given an adjournment notice on the issue.

While the members from the Congress were shouting slogans, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to maintain order and said they will be allowed to speak during Zero Hour. 

Several party members raised slogan while the top leadership of the party Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were seated in the first row of opposition benches.

Bill to amend UAPA introduced

A Bill which seeks to allow an individual suspected to have terror links to be designated as a ‘terrorist’ was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday even as the opposition said the provision could prove to be draconian.

Opposing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, N K Premchandran (RSP) claimed that in the name of tackling terror, the fundamental rights of an individual cannot be foregone.

He said there is no clarity on the government’s claims that the NIA finds it difficult to deal with such individuals at present. He said the House should not be kept in the dark on difficulties being faced by the anti-terror agency.

