Jaipur diary: Bravehearts felicitated for saving a minor girl from getting raped

Four youngsters were rewarded by the police commissioner for their act of saving a minor girl from getting raped.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Bravehearts felicitated

Four youngsters were rewarded by the police commissioner for their act of saving a minor girl from getting raped. Manish, 15, Amit, 18, Rohit, 18 and Badal, 14 were invited at the police headquarters for felicitation by ADG, Crime, BL Soni for not only protecting the child but also handing the culprit to the police.

The accused had brought the child at a wooded area but the group of four, who were playing cricket nearby, rushed and caught hold of him.

All of them come from poor families and live in slums. The commissioner praised the youths whole-heatedly. “Not only they have shown exemplary courage, they have acted as responsible citizens,” the ADG asserted.

When VIP number plate costs a bomb  

Exclusivity comes at a price. A man from Jaipur paid double the amount of his new car in order to get his VIP number plate.

The man outbid everyone else to pay Rs 6 lakh for his car worth Rs 3 lakh, said the Regional Transport Office. A few days ago, the RTO had unveiled a new registration series of RJ45 CM for four-wheelers of BS-5 category.

Soon, the number 0001 was opened for auction. Four people had placed their bids for their cars ranging from Mercedes to Maruti Alto. Alto owner Sanjay made the highest bid of Rs 5.21 lakh.

RTO Rajendra Kumar Verma said that this is the first time that the number went to an Alto owner instead of a Mercedes owner. At Rs 1.5 lakh, the Mercedez owner quit from the bidding but Sanjay persisted and got his VIP number.

Giving life in death

Recently, Jaipur’s Mahatma Gandhi hospital saw a cadaver organ donation give new lease of life to three patients. Ghanshyam Koli, 20, from Tonk district was declared brain dead by doctors. His family gave consent to transplant Koli’s kidneys and liver to the patients.

This is Jaipur’s 31st case of organ donation. Rajasthan has a poor record of cadaver transplant — over 50,000 organs are needed every year while only 2-4 cases of organ donations take place. 

“Many citizens are dying for want of organs. The government should ensure proper channels to help patients. My salute to the Koli family who took such a noble decision in this difficult time,” said Bhavna Jagwani, convener, MOHAN Foundation — Jaipur Citizen Forum.

Judiciary supports green cause

With the onset of monsoon, the Rajasthan State Legal Service Authority organised an event — Run for Van’ — across the state on Sunday to raise public awareness about environmental protection.

People from all walks of life, including high court judges, took at the marathons held in all district headquarters.

From school children to college students, and advocates and doctors, all participated in large numbers. One lakh saplings and plants were distributed to the participants.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

