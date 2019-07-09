Lok Sabha sees a surge of Bills and amendments

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed the introduction of many Bills, including the NIA (Amendment) Bill, 2019, DNA Technology Regulation Bill, 2019, Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 and others.

While Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan introduced the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019.

Minister Prahlad Singh Patel introduced the Jallaianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the Bill is an attempt to remove the president of the Congress as the ex-officio trustee of the memorial, which he said was contrary to what history is.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank introduces The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Kishen Reddy, MoS, Home Affairs introduced ‘The NIA (Amendment) Bill, 2019’. He said the Bill will ensure the NIA courts can give quick conviction. Reddy introduced one more Bill — The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019.