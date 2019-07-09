Padyatras for BJP MPs on Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary: PM Narendra Modi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told BJP MPs to hold padyatras in all Lok Sabha constituencies and walk about 150 km from October 2 to October 31, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel respectively.

Addressing the BJP's first parliamentary party meeting after the presentation of the Budget, Modi said the MPs must go also to the constituencies where the Bharatiya Janata Party is weak.

Modi's address came ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the MPs will be allotted constituencies.

"Teams of MPs will be formed in each constituency which will undertake 15 km of padyatra daily. The MPs have been asked to organize programmes on Gandhiji, freedom struggle and tree plantation," he added.