Plea for human rights courts across India: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and state governments on a plea seeking direction to the government for setting up human rights courts in every district of the country as mandated under the Protection of Human Rights Act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to all 29 states on the plea, which also sought the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) for conducting a speedy trial of offences arising out of human rights violation within a time period of three months.

The bench was hearing the plea by law student, Bhavika Phore and sought direction to the Centre for providing adequate funds for setting up of human rights court in all 725 districts in 29 states and seven Union Territories in a time-bound manner.

She also sought an instruction to registrars of all high courts for the same. The plea also sought the Centre and the states to adhere with and implement the provisions of Sections 30 and 31 of the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA). Section 30 of the PHRA says the state government in concurrence of the Chief Justice of the high court concerned will specify a human rights court for every district for speedy trials.

The petition

The petition filed by a law student, Bhavika Phore, sought direction to the Centre for providing sufficient and adequate funds for setting up of human rights court in all 725 districts in 29 states and seven Union Territories in a time-bound manner