Home Nation

Plea for human rights courts across India: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to all 29 states on the plea, which also sought the appointment of SPPs for conducting a speedy trial of offences.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and state governments on a plea seeking direction to the government for setting up human rights courts in every district of the country as mandated under the Protection of Human Rights Act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to all 29 states on the plea, which also sought the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) for conducting a speedy trial of offences arising out of human rights violation within a time period of three months.

The bench was hearing the plea by law student, Bhavika Phore and sought direction to the Centre for providing adequate funds for setting up of human rights court in all 725 districts in 29 states and seven Union Territories in a time-bound manner.

She also sought an instruction to registrars of all high courts for the same. The plea also sought the Centre and the states to adhere with and implement the provisions of Sections 30 and 31 of the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA). Section 30 of the PHRA says the state government in concurrence of the Chief Justice of the high court concerned will specify a human rights court for every district for speedy trials.

The petition

The petition filed by a law student, Bhavika Phore, sought direction to the Centre for providing sufficient and adequate funds for setting up of human rights court in all 725 districts in 29 states and seven Union Territories in a time-bound manner

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Human Rights Courts in India Supreme Court Protection of Human Rights Act
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp