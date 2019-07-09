Home Nation

Poonam Mahajan launches BJP's membership drive on JNU campus

Calling JNU the 'Ganga' of the country, she said students come to the institute from all over the country.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Poonam Mahajan Monday launched the BJP membership drive on the JNU campus here.

Mahajan said India's integrity is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We all need to strengthen the hands of the prime minister by joining with maximum numbers. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' is the tradition of our party," she said.

"The membership campaign is needed because we want to take along every common man. Our party believes in a fully democratic system," she said.

Mahajan also said similar events will be held on other campuses across the country till August 11 to reach out to students. She said the JNU was the first campus where the event was held.

