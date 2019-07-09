Home Nation

Refrain from wearing army-pattern dresses: Police to civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Traders and shopkeepers interested in selling army uniforms are advised to approach the local police stations for establishing their business units in approved areas only.

Published: 09th July 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Police in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir has appealed to civilians to refrain from wearing combat or army-pattern dresses besides advising shopkeepers not to sell such clothing as terrorists camouflage themselves in army uniforms to carry out their evil designs.

It also asked the youth in the hilly district to use social media to spread awareness and start a campaign to prevent misuse of the army uniform and equipment.

"The general public is appealed to refrain from wearing army-pattern or combat dresses while the shopkeepers are advised not to sell combat dresses or army uniform, as anti-national elements or militants use such dress to pretend themselves as security personnel in order to carry out their evil designs," the Kishtwar police said in a statement.

However, it said traders and shopkeepers interested in selling army uniforms are advised to approach the local police stations for establishing their business units in approved areas only.

"The youth is also exhorted to use social media to spread awareness and start a campaign to prevent misuse of army uniform and equipment so that militants or anti-national elements may not take advantage of such dresses which could lead to major security lapse," the statement said.

The district, which falls in the Jammu region and had been declared terrorism-free about a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of state secretary of the BJP, Anil Parihar, and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, on November 1 last year.

On April 9 last year, senior RSS leader, Chanderkant Sharma, and his security guard were killed inside a health centre in the district.

Besides these killings, terrorists also snatched the service rifle of a policeman in the district on March 8, days before police circulated pictures of seven wanted terrorists and announced a cash reward and a job for anyone providing information leading to their arrest or killing.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha recently said at least 10 local militants -- eight belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and two affiliated with Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) -- were active in the district.

The district witnessed two encounters between militants and search parties in the Marwah area on May 31 and the Keshwan forest on June 21.

While two special police officers were injured in the brief Marwah gunfight, the militants managed to escape after another brief encounter in the Keshwan forest, though one of them was believed to have got injured.

(With inputs from Fayaz Wani)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Kishtwar
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp