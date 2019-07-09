Home Nation

Rehabilitated child labour numbers fall by 33 per cent in three years, says Labour Ministry data

While the number of children in STCs in 2016-17 was 43,109, the number rose to 46,370 the following year. However, in 2018-19, the number drastically fell to 15,027.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the number of children being rescued from child labour has gone up over the past three years, the number of children being sent to Special Training Centres (STCs) for rehabilitation has reduced by almost one-third, according to data from the labour ministry.

While the number of children in STCs in 2016-17 was 43,109, the number rose to 46,370 the following year. However, in 2018-19, the number drastically fell to 15,027.

Officials claim that the falling number is a good sign. “It is a sign that the number of children forced into child labour has reduced and also a sign that our efforts are paying off,” a ministry official said.

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of children in STCs with 2,675, followed by West Bengal (2,620) and Maharashtra (2,577).

The three states with least children in STCs are Assam (50), Haryana (86) and Nagaland (325). Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha are the two states which do not have any children in STCs.

With regard to number of children rescued, West Bengal leads the charts with 22,114 followed by Madhya Pradesh (21,387) and Uttar Pradesh (7,374). Rajasthan and Bihar are the two states which have not rescued any children in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child Labour in India
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp