Six children die in Bihar's Gaya hospital, doctor suspects encephalitis

Published: 09th July 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Children being treated at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya.

Children being treated at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

GAYA: Six children have died at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya since July 2 and cause could be encephalitis but it is yet to be established, a doctor has said.

A total of 22 children have been admitted in the medical college since July 2 out of whom six died, Medical Superintendent Dr VK Prasad told ANI.

"So far 22 patients have been admitted. It is being stated they might be suffering from encephalitis but it has not been confirmed yet. Reports are awaited. The patients are being treated. Six have died," he said.

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on Monday mounted to 142 in Muzaffarpur, the district which is facing a severe outbreak of the vector-borne disease for the last one month.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

Comments

