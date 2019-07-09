Home Nation

Two kids dead, six others injured as boundary wall collapses in Patna after heavy rainfall

A portion of the wall that was under the repair, collapsed after heavy rains lashed the city for more than three hours on Tuesday.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Two kids died and six others including three minors were injured after a portion of a compound wall of BSNL office collapsed on huts adjacent to it after heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

A portion 15-feet high compound wall of BSNL office was under repair. According to local residents, about five to six people including three kids were sitting inside a makeshift shelter at the time of the incident.

Upon hearing cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and raised an alarm. The Sachivalay police reached the accident spot and summoned a JCB for removing the collapsed portion of the wall.

The makeshift shelters have been set up by daily wage labourers, who use to earn their livelihood by working at construction sites in the city.

According to Sachibalaya deputy superintendent of police Prabhakar Kumar, the incident took place around 8.15pm soon after the heavy rainfalls halted. He confirmed the death of only one kid and injuries to six others, who have been admitted at PMCH.

After the incident, all senior officials of Patna included SDM Patna and others rushed to the site to supervise the operation. Meanwhile, health staff at PMCH said that six persons including three kids, one woman and one man have been admitted in the emergency ward.

Local residents alleged that rescue operation was started late due to that two kids ( death of one kid confirmed  officially only) had died under the debris of wall and six other persons including three
children seriously injured.

