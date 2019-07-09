Home Nation

Witness identifies Pragya Thakur’s bike used in 2008 Malegaon blast

Two motorbikes and five cycles seized from the blast site were brought in a tempo to the sessions court in South Mumbai for examination by special NIA Judge Vinod Padalkar.

MUMBAI: The special NIA court here on Monday examined the evidence in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case including the motorbike allegedly owned by BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur used in the blast.

A witness then told the court that he identified the bike that he had seen on the site of the blast.

The judge, lawyers and a witness got into the tempo to examine the motorbikes and the cycles.The witness told the court that he identified the motorbike, allegedly owned by Thakur, as the one he saw at the site on the day of the blast.

According to the prosecution, the bomb was set off with an improvised explosive device (IED), fitted on a gold-coloured LML Freedom motorcycle registered in the name of Thakur.

Thakur and other accused — Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi were not present in the court on Monday.

The only accused present in the court was Sameer Kulkarni and hence, the hearing was adjourned till the next day.

