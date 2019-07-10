70 per cent reservation for locals in private sector jobs, says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Congress-led state government is soon going to bring a law to reserve 70 per cent for the people of the state in private sector jobs. Nath announced the proposal while speaking in the state assembly.

When asked about the proposal put forth by the Chief Minister, Congress leader Kamleshwar Patel, while welcoming the decision, said locals should be the priority for the government.

"We welcome this decision. The youth and unemployed people of Madhya Pradesh should get opportunities. This should be our first priority. The last government didn't pay attention to this due to which the people stayed unemployed. We feel that giving 30 per cent to outsiders is enough," he said. Madhya Pradesh's Law Minister PC Sharma said the proposal will soon become a law.

"Kamal Nath has said that now 70 per cent reservation will be given to Madhya Pradesh people in those companies who want to invest in the state. We will soon make this a law. In October, Kamal Nath is going to do investors meet conference," he added.

Soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister in December last year, Nath had accused people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of migrating to Madhya Pradesh and stealing local jobs.

The senior Congress leader had said that in his tenure, priority would be given to the natives of Madhya Pradesh in terms of employment.

"Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70 per cent people from Madhya Pradesh get jobs. I've signed file for this. People from states like Bihar, UP come here and locals don't get jobs," Nath had said.