By IANS

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday declared foreign-based, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The decision was taken in a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fringe group is run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada and the UK, a Home Ministry statement said.