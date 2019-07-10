Infiltration down in J-K by 43 per cent, terror incidents by 28 per cent, government tells Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The security situation in J&K has improved and the net infiltration from across the border has reduced by 43 per cent after the air strike in Pakistan Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday while responding to a written question.

“Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent,” the minister said. However, he did not mention the Balakot air strikes carried out after Pulwama attack.

G Kishan Reddy, the other MoS, Home, said terror incidents saw a decline of 28%, local recruitment was down by 40% and neutralisation of terrorist rose by 22% in J&K. Rai said the Centre, in tandem with the state government, had adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain infiltration, which included multi-tiered deployment along the International Border and the LoC, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping forces with hi-tech weapons and taking pro-active action against infiltrators.