Kenya MP returns to Aurangabad after 30 years to repay Rs 200

The visitor was Richard Tong'i, MP from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in far off Kenya, who had come calling to meet his old benefactor.

Kenya MP Richard Tong'i with Kashinath Gawli. (Photo: Facebook | Hon. Richard Tong'i)

MUMBAI: Septuagenarian Kashinath Gawli was overcome with emotion as he found an MP from Kenya at his doorstep in Aurangabad, returning to the historic city after 30 years, just to repay a debt of Rs 200.

Richard was a student of management studies at a local college in Aurangabad during 1985-89.

When he left for his homeland, he had an outstanding debt of Rs 200 with Gawli, who then ran a grocery shop in the Wankhedenagar locality where Richard stayed.

So, when the Kenya MP came calling on Monday, Gawli's joy knew no bounds.

"I could not believe my eyes," he said.

Richard, who visited Aurangabad with wife Michelle, said this was an emotional journey to make.

He was in tears as he met Gawli.

"As a student in Aurangabad, I was at my lowest point, when these people (Gawlis) helped me. Then I thought that some day, I will come back and (re)pay. I want to say thank you. This is so emotional for me," he told media.

"God bless the old man (Gawli) and his children. They were wonderful to me. They wanted to take me to a hotel for meal but I insisted that we should eat in their house," he said.

Before leaving Aurangabad, the Kenyan MP invited Gawli Kaka (uncle) to visit his country.

