Lucknow Diary: Lucknow civic body ropes in US-based NGO to control dog population in city

Capping canine menace

With cases of dog bites soaring in the city, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has roped in Human Society International (HSI), India, a US-based NGO to control dog population in the city. The team of HSI has already taken stock of the facilities at the animal shelter at Jarhara where they would be working on the animal birth control programme.

The so-called animal lovers pose a big challenge to LMC squad to catch dogs from the streets. Now, the US-based NGO has been given the work of catching dogs and sterilising them, expecting that animal lovers would cooperate with the NGO, which has assured 20,000 sterilisations a year. The NGO would be paid C999 per dog after its sterilisation.

Rare surgery at King George’s Medical University

A 15-year-old girl born without a womb and a vagina underwent a rare surgery at King George’s Medical University. The doctors surgically constructed her missing organs using her intestinal muscles.

The doctors claim that it was a rare feat. It is the first such surgery in India and the third in the world, considering the complications involved.

In all, they dealt with eight other complications including the missing vagina, one kidney, absent uterus, a malfunctioning heart, hearing impairment and a small neck. The girl had MRKH (Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser) syndrome where her vagina and the uterus were underdeveloped or absent with normal external genitalia. Affected women usually do not have menstrual periods due to the absence of uterus.

Book Fair with a difference

One of Lucknow Metro stations in posh Hazaratganj seems to be modernity blended with Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb of Awadh as it is hosting its first Lucknow Metro Book Fair, 2019. Lucknow Metro along with Bharat Vimarsh Foundation and Pratishtha Films is organising a five-day Lucknow Metro Book Fair enveloping a bouquet of events for book lovers.

Eminent personalities from different fields: poets, writers, critics and scientists will attend it. Famous Urdu poet Sanjay Mishra Shauq said great civilizations had prospered because of great writers, poets, literary figures etc. The unique initiative was a hit among those stepping into the station on its inaugural day itself.

Lucknow’s mango stands out

Amid the mangoes from West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the Dussehri mango variety from Lucknow stood out at the 31st Delhi Mango Festival. As per Shailendra Rajan, director, ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, all varieties from Lucknow adjoining areas stood out among mangoes from across the country.

ICAR-CISH had displayed more than 300 varieties of mangoes from Malihabad, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur and Saharanpur. Besides, pickles, chutneys, mango mix powder and other products added extra flavour to the festival. Dussehri is a sweet and fragrant variety of mango.