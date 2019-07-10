Home Nation

Many new faces from Kashmir as BJP inducts 30 youths into party fold

Rayees Ahmed Bhat, who is from a family of terror victims, and Shabir Bhat, who the BJP said is an active youth leader in Pulawama, were the others from the Valley to join the saffron party.

Published: 10th July 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda and others during the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On a day BJP chief Amit Shah completed five years at the helm, the saffron outfit inducted 30 youth in the party fold from different walks of life, including sportspersons and victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Rashbehari Bera, whose father was allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal’s Jhargram, was among the youth who joined the BJP at the party headquarters. 

Zahoomar Ahmed and Umer Ahmed, the sons of BJP’s district vice president Gul Mohammed Mir who was killed by terrorists, and Javed Ahmed, elder brother of Shabir Ahmed Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir, also joined the BJP.

Rayees Ahmed Bhat, who is from a family of terror victims, and Shabir Bhat, who the BJP said is an active youth leader in Pulawama, were the others from the Valley to join the saffron party. The BJP also inducted Saran and Sharon from Kannur, Kerala, who family members were allegedly victims of political violence in the state. Another person from Kerala who joined the party was actor Nithin Jake Joseph.

At the centre of attraction in the grand induction ceremony was Disha Dhiraj Manu from Maharashtra, who suffers from Down’s Syndrome and has won medals in Special Olympics. A few more sportspersons also joined the BJP.

Surge in Valley membership 
After emerging as a strong force in Jammu and Ladakh, the BJP has made inroads in Kashmir by registering 3.37 lakh members, including 1.30 lakh in the militancy hub of south Kashmir, 1.17 in central Kashmir and 90,000 in north Kashmir, said a BJP leader. State BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said, “We have target of 5 lakh members in Valley.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP KAshmir Rashbehari Bera
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp