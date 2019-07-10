No fresh AES-JE deaths reported in Assam on Wednesday, government reviews situation

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: No fresh deaths in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) were reported in Assam on Wednesday.



Till Tuesday, 142 people died of AES and 64 of JE. Also, 1,092 positive cases of AES and 265 cases of JE were reported from across the state.



Official sources said the government reviewed the situation in a video conference which was chaired by health and family welfare secretary Anurag Goel.



The state government has laid thrust on the collection of blood samples.



“The improved blood slide collection reflected upon the activeness of the field level workers in the last few days. However, in few districts, the same was not reflected and so, the Commissioner and Secretary (Goel) instructed to tighten the surveillance and improve the blood slide collection,” an official statement said.



At the video conference, Dr. AC Dhariwal, advisor to National Director Vector Borne Disease (NVBDCP) and senior officials of the state’s departments of health and veterinary were also present.



Dr. Dhariwal emphasised on the criteria of clinical definition and guidelines of NVBDCP to be strictly followed so that the districts are not over burdened with tests on fever testing for AES/JE.



“It was emphasised that the veterinary and health department work closely and jointly contribute towards awareness generation. The adult pigs are immune to JE. Hence, measures should be taken by the veterinary department and the owners of the piggery that the younger generation doesn’t get infected with the same,” the statement added.