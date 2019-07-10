Home Nation

Parcel of airguns, pellets found in cargo at Vadodara airport

A senior police officer said action will be against the sender of the consignment as airguns and pellets are not allowed to be sent in air cargo.

Published: 10th July 2019 07:13 PM

By PTI

VADODARA: Two air guns and packets of pellets were Wednesday found inside a consignment headed for a Delhi-bound flight during checking at the Vadodara airport in Gujarat, officials said.

Initially, the explosive detection machine at the airport suspected the material inside the cargo to be RDX, an explosive, said Vadodara international airport director Charan Singh.

"A consignment was supposed to sent to Amritsar through a Delhi-bound Indigo flight from Vadodara this afternoon.

It was detained after the explosive detection machine for cargo at the airport suspected the consignment contained RDX during security check," Singh said, adding that it was later found to contain two air guns and packets of pellets.

He said the consignment was sent by a resident of Surat which was supposed to be delivered in Amritsar.

"However, after receiving alert from the explosive detection machine, we held it back and sent it to local police for investigation," Singh added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), Saroj Kumari, said forensic investigation of the consignment has ruled out presence of any explosives.

"The cargo contained two air guns and packets of pellets. We have received a report from forensic sciences laboratory stating that the consignment is RDX-negative. It does not contain RDX but potassium chlorate," Kumari said.

On the course of investigation, the DCP said police have questionned the private cargo handler and will detain the person from Surat who had sent the consignment.

"Appropriate action will be taken against him accordingly," the DCP added.

