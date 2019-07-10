Home Nation

'Property came from terror proceeds': NIA attaches Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi's house

An NIA official said the house in Srinagar's Saura area had been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:05 PM

Kashmiri separatist leader Syeda Asiya Andrabi. (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: The NIA on Wednesday attached a Srinagar house belonging to Asiya Andrabi, chief of the Kashmiri women's separatist group 'Dukhtaran-e-Milat' (Daughters of Faith).

In Srinagar, Superintendent of Police Vikas Katharia, in his capacity as the chief investigator of the terror funding case, had obtained the approval of the Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir to attach the house.

The NIA order said the property came from proceeds of terrorism and had been used for furthering terrorist activities. Andrabi and two of her close associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, are now lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case. They were arrested in July last year.

The official said that consequent to the attachment, the property cannot be sold, transferred or otherwise dealt with in any manner without the express permission of the officer making the order.

Andrabi and her associates have been chargesheeted and their outfit has been accused of collecting gold jewellery through donations and raising funds by selling them.

The official said Andrabi confessed that she had also been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources.

The official said Andrabi's confession came after she was confronted with evidence regarding the funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 through foreign remittances made by Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali. The NIA has arrested Watali in connection with the terror funding case.

Comments

