Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi blames local leaders for Amethi loss, says will not abandon constituency

In a stunning poll result, Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by over 52,000 votes in the recent elections.

Published: 10th July 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi at Amethi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

AMETHI: On his first visit here after losing the Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attributed his defeat to local leaders staying away from the people and assured he will not abandon the constituency, party functionaries said.

"I will not leave Amethi. It is my home and family," former state Youth Congress chief Nadeem Ashraf Jayasi quoted Gandhi as saying at a meeting.

"The development of Amethi will not be hampered. I am the MP from Wayanad but my ties with Amethi are three decades old. I will fight for Amethi in Delhi," Gandhi reportedly told party workers.

In a stunning poll result, Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by over 52,000 votes in the recent elections.

Before the 2019 defeat, Gandhi had represented Amethi since 1999.

District Congress committee member Narendra Mishra said Gandhi appreciated the hard work by party workers.

According to him, Gandhi said the workers did a lot during the campaign but local leaders remained away from the people, leading to his defeat.

Many workers said the Congress was weak in the entire district and the party campaign lacked direction, according to the participants.

They alleged that some party men worked with the BJP in the constituency.

They also unanimously demanded that Gandhi should withdraw his resignation from the party president's post.

The Congress leader has announced his resignation while taking responsibility for the drubbing the party received in the Lok Sabha elections.

In Amethi, Gandhi's representative Chandrakant Dubey and Congress district president Yogendra Mishra have resigned.

The meeting with party workers, including booth presidents from five assembly segments -- Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi - lasted barely 50 minutes.

Gandhi then left for two villages in Chhatoh block on the way to Lucknow, from where he flew back to Delhi.

On reaching Amethi, the Congress leader first visited the Gauriganj house of his party's Tiloi assembly in-charge Mata Prasad Vaish to offer condolences over the death of a relative on June 25.

Later, he attended the review meeting with party office-bearers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj.

Ahead of his visit, a poster appeared outside the party office demanding justice for the death of a man who was allegedly denied treatment by a hospital run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust.

In May, Irani had shared a video on Twitter that showed a man claiming that the hospital refused treatment to his uncle because the family held an Ayushman Bharat card.

The hospital had rejected the charge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Amethi constituency
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp