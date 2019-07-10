SpiceJet technician gets stuck in aircraft's landing gear door in Kolkata airport, dies

By PTI

KOLKATA: A SpiceJet technician was killed after the landing gear door of the aircraft he was working on got "accidentally" shut at the airport here on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident took place around 1.45 am.

"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," said the official at Kolkata airport.

"Extremely saddened to share that our technician Rohit Pandey passed away last night in an unfortunate incident at Kolkata airport. He was doing maintenance work in right-hand main landing gear wheel well area of a Q400 aircraft which was parked in Bay No. 32 at the airport. Inadvertently, the main landing gear hydraulic door closed & he got stuck in between the hydraulic door flaps. The Hydraulic doors were broken to rescue Mr Pandey but he was declared dead. The entire SpiceJet family stands together in grief in this unfortunate incident," SpiceJet said in its statement.

A complaint on "unnatural death" was filed at Airport police station, a senior police officer said.

A police team visited the spot where the accident happened, the officer said, adding forensic experts will now collect evidence.

"Our officers have reached the spot. We are talking to other staffers of the airline who were present there. We are trying to understand whether it was a technical glitch or the result of someone's callousness," the officer said.