Three killed, over two lakh affected by floods in Assam

GUWAHATI: Three people died while over two lakh others have been affected in the floods in Assam.
Massive landslides occurred in Arunachal Pradesh where one person has remained missing following Monday’s cloudbursts in West Kameng district.
According to Assam’s disaster management authorities, the three people died in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup (Metro) districts. Altogether 2,07,098 people in 11 districts have been affected by the deluge. The affected districts are Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Dibrugarh.
The authorities set up 13 relief camps, eight of them in Jorhat, three in Golaghat and one each in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.
Rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Beki, Dikhow, Jia Bharali and Puthimari were flowing above danger level at some places. Cropland affected was in areas of 13,267.74 hectares.
The flood inundated parts of island Majuli and Kaziranga National Park.
“The water level has been rising since last night. There hasn’t been any major movement of the rhinos towards highland so far,” said the park’s director P Sivakumar.
He said the normal flood was needed to clean up the park which is littered by 50,000 plus herbivores.
In Arunachal, hundreds of vehicles, including that of security forces, were stranded due to landslides triggered by incessant rains. The West Kameng district was the worst hit. It has remained cut-off since Monday after a cloudburst led to massive landslides which washed away houses and culverts.
The authorities closed down a highway that leads up to India-China border town of Tawang via West Kameng. The authorities urged people to refrain from venturing around rivers and drains.
In Meghalaya, landslides and wall collapse were reported from various parts of Garo Hills.
GUWAHATI: Three people died while over two lakh others have been affected in the floods in Assam.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Hopefully we can adopt 1.5 billion supporters for final: Kane Williamson
Government will survive, ready to face no-confidence motion: Karnataka Cabinet Minister
Housing affordability worsened over past four years: RBI survey
Maryam Nawaz releases more videos alleging meeting between judge, PML-N supporter
Yamuna Expressway accident: Don't shift blame on drivers only, CM Yogi Adityanath tells officers
'Shouldn't take it seriously': MEA on Al-Qaeda chief's threat call for 'united jihad' in Kashmir