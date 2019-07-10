Three killed, over two lakh affected by floods in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three people died while over two lakh others have been affected in the floods in Assam.



Massive landslides occurred in Arunachal Pradesh where one person has remained missing following Monday’s cloudbursts in West Kameng district.



According to Assam’s disaster management authorities, the three people died in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup (Metro) districts. Altogether 2,07,098 people in 11 districts have been affected by the deluge. The affected districts are Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Dibrugarh.



The authorities set up 13 relief camps, eight of them in Jorhat, three in Golaghat and one each in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.



Rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Beki, Dikhow, Jia Bharali and Puthimari were flowing above danger level at some places. Cropland affected was in areas of 13,267.74 hectares.



The flood inundated parts of island Majuli and Kaziranga National Park.



“The water level has been rising since last night. There hasn’t been any major movement of the rhinos towards highland so far,” said the park’s director P Sivakumar.



He said the normal flood was needed to clean up the park which is littered by 50,000 plus herbivores.



In Arunachal, hundreds of vehicles, including that of security forces, were stranded due to landslides triggered by incessant rains. The West Kameng district was the worst hit. It has remained cut-off since Monday after a cloudburst led to massive landslides which washed away houses and culverts.



The authorities closed down a highway that leads up to India-China border town of Tawang via West Kameng. The authorities urged people to refrain from venturing around rivers and drains.



In Meghalaya, landslides and wall collapse were reported from various parts of Garo Hills.