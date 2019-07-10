Home Nation

World Cup 2019: Varanasi weavers spin special sarees with logo, cricket bat and ball for Team India

The saris have a zari border and on the thin saffron border of the 'pallu' (trail), 'ICC 2019' is written. It has taken more than one month to weave the saris.

Published: 10th July 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

The weavers are making 16 special silk saris that would be presented to the wives or mothers of the team members. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

VARANASI: With India stuck in a longish semifinal in the ongoing World Cup credit to Manchester weather, and cricket fever touching its crescendo, weavers here in Uttar Pradesh are working overtime on a gift that they intend to present to members of Team India once they win the coveted trophy.

The weavers are making 16 special silk saris that would be presented to the wives or mothers of the team members. The special saris have the World Cup logo and a cricket bat and ball woven into it. The blue-coloured sari has more than 400 logos.

The saris have a zari border and on the thin saffron border of the 'pallu' (trail), "ICC 2019" is written. It has taken more than one month to weave the saris.

Sarvesh Kumar Srivastava who is getting the saris prepared and has also designed them, says that the saris match the blue colour of the Team India's jersey.

"I have designed the sari myself and the weavers have been called in from Kotwa, a census town in Varanasi district. Mubarak Ali is the main weaver and his team has been working on the saris," he says.

A cricket fan, Sarvesh says that he is ready with 16 saris, each of which will be presented to the wives or mothers of the team members. "The Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has encouraged me on the project." The saris, in pure silk, weigh about 500 grams each and cost Rs 20,000 each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Uttar Pradesh Team India Manchester Varanasi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp