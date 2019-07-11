Army eyes swifter, lethal Integrated Battle Group

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a revamp of the country’s war fighting machinery Indian Army approved the formation of new fast-moving, highly-destructive yet smaller set-up of troops with its dedicated logistics support. It will be called the Integrated Battle Group and aim will be to change the course of the war at will. The entire plan has been forwarded to the government for ‘War Establishment’ document.

A senior officer said, “Exercise With Troops (EWT) of the Integrated Battle Groups was done in the area of the 9 Corps, lessons have been drawn and the plan has been sent for the issue of War Establishment document.”

“The number of infantry, armoured and artillery troops which should be in an IBG is being firmed up. There will be a relocation of the various Army Units”, he added.

The IBGs will have 5,000 soldiers and officers. “It is close to the wars that troops from the Infantry, Armoured and Artillery come together and attack the enemy. The troops will stay together, train together and in case of war fight together. Thus their reaction time in launching the attack will be less.”

“It will be of two types, offensive and defensive. The offensive will be used to penetrate inside enemy territory and the defensive will be mobilized in support of the defensive formations wherever enemy start dominating while fighting.”