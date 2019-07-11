Home Nation

Union Cabinet okays amendments to POCSO Act 

Amendments in Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Act were made to provide for stringent punishment including death penalty for sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault against children. 

Published: 11th July 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual  Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, to incorporate the provision of the death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children. The amendments also provide fines and a jail term to curb child pornography.

A statement by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said the amendment is expected to discourage child sexual abuse by acting as a deterrent due to strong penal provisions in the Act. It, however, did not specify for which crimes the death penalty has been introduced in the Act. Last year, the Act was amended to include the provision of the death penalty for raping less than 12-year-old children.

Amendments in Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Act were made to provide for stringent punishment including the death penalty for sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault against children. The amendments were also approved in Section 9 to protect kids from sexual offences in times of natural calamities and other similar situations and in cases where children are administered any hormone or any other substance to attain early maturity for the purpose of penetrative sexual assault.

Also, the Cabinet green-signalled changes in Sections 14 and 15 of the Act to levy fine for not destroying or deleting or reporting the pornographic material involving a child.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Union Cabinet
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp