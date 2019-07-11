CBI raids homes, offices of SC lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover in Foreign Funding case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided homes of senior lawyer Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover in connection with the violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted in the homes and offices of Jaising and Grover in Mumbai and Delhi. However, officials were tight-lipped about the exact locations of the raids.

The agency, earlier this year, had registered a case against the duo and their NGO Lawyers Collective and has accused them of violating the FCRA by spending foreign contributions received by their NGO outside the country.

The CBI has alleged that the violations took place between 2009 and 2014 when Jaising was the Additional Solicitor General. According to sources, Jaising spent funds from her NGO for her foreign trips during the period.