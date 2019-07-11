Congress issues whip asking its Lok Sabha MPs to meet every working day in Parliament

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A statement from K Suresh urged all Congress MPs in the Lower House to attend the weekly meeting the party holds on Tuesdays in Parliament during a session.

Congress party issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha members directing them to meet every Tuesday at 10.15 am in Room No.25 in the Parliament House during Parliament Session.

In another whip, it has asked its Lok Sabha MPs to meet every working day at 10.30 am at the same place. The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26.

Meanwhile, Congress appointed Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore as party whips in the Lok Sabha.

The party said the two MPs will help its chief whip, K Suresh, in floor management and other parliamentary works. Gogoi has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Assam and Tagore from Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)