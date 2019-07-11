Home Nation

Delhi government cancels GST registration of 1,282 traders for fraud 

Such traders are non-existing, bogus dealers who got registration in GST to defraud the government exchequer by issue and use of fake invoices.​

Published: 11th July 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has cancelled the GST registration of 1,282 traders who were found to be involved in the issuance of fake invoices. In addition, “show cause notices for cancellation have been issued to 3,221 dealers, of which proceedings are still underway​,” a government statement said on Wednesday. ​  

The department has directed its tax officers to recover the entire amount of tax, interest and penalty from such dealers as well as to take other legal action against them.

Following directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, the Department of Trade and Taxes has identified around 56,000 suspicious​ and ​risky dealers on various risk parameters. 

Sisodia reviewed the situation twice in the last one month and ordered strict action against them. The Department, through GST ​inspectors, has conducted ​field verification and inspection of 16,141 suspicious dealers so far. Of them, 4,618 dealers were found to be non-existent​ and ​bogus. 

​“These dealers are non-existing/bogus dealers who got registration in GST to defraud the government exchequer by issue and use of fake invoices.​ ​A large number of GST fraud cases involving the use of fake invoices for wrong availment of input credit, which is further used to pay GST on outwards supplies has been detected​,” read the statement. ​

“​The purpose of use of such fake invoices is the fraudulent availment/encashment of input tax credit. The bogus entitles engaged in this activity also defraud other authorities such as banks by deflating turnovers, laundering of money etc.​,” it stated.​

The unscrupulous​ and ​bogus entitles engaged in such activities do not undertake actual trading of goods or services but involve in only paper transactions without physical delivery of goods​ and ​services​, the government noted. After their identification, assistant commissioners and GST officers from the department are taking action against the dealers in accordance with the provisions of GST Act and Rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia GST registration GST GST fraud
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp