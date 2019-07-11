Home Nation

Eight dead, six injured as truck rams into wedding pandal in Bihar

The driver coming from Lakhisarai allegedly lost control of the truck and rammed into the pandal after knocking down an electric pole.

Published: 11th July 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A wedding party quickly turned into a funeral ground after a speeding truck rammed into the marriage pandal killing eight persons on the spot late on Wednesday night. The accident that also left six people injured took place at the house of Natak Manjhi at Halsi Bazaar in Lakhisarai district. The pandal was reportedly built on the roadside. 

The deceased and injured belonged to the extremely poor manjhi mahadalit community. They have been identified as Manjit Manjhi, Gore Manjhi, Muskan Kumari, Umesh Manjhi, Rajiv Manjhi, Dhanraj Manjhi, Shambhu Manjhi and Nakat Manjhi. 

The driver coming from Lakhisarai allegedly lost control of the truck and rammed into the pandal after knocking down an electric pole. "Three people died on the spot while the other five breathed their last in hospital on Thursday morning. The injured are battling for life and their condition is said to be critical," said Mukal, a local. 

The driver managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness and the commotion caused due to the accident. Soon after, locals protested and blocked the Lakhisarai-Patna road demanding adequate compensation for the injured and family members of the deceased. The blockade which went on for hours came to an end with the intervention of the police who reached the spot to pacify the angry mob. 

ASP Manish Kumar said the injured have been admitted to Lakhisarai hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar road accident Lakhisarai wedding party
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp