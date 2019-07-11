Eight dead, six injured as truck rams into wedding pandal in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A wedding party quickly turned into a funeral ground after a speeding truck rammed into the marriage pandal killing eight persons on the spot late on Wednesday night. The accident that also left six people injured took place at the house of Natak Manjhi at Halsi Bazaar in Lakhisarai district. The pandal was reportedly built on the roadside.

The deceased and injured belonged to the extremely poor manjhi mahadalit community. They have been identified as Manjit Manjhi, Gore Manjhi, Muskan Kumari, Umesh Manjhi, Rajiv Manjhi, Dhanraj Manjhi, Shambhu Manjhi and Nakat Manjhi.

The driver coming from Lakhisarai allegedly lost control of the truck and rammed into the pandal after knocking down an electric pole. "Three people died on the spot while the other five breathed their last in hospital on Thursday morning. The injured are battling for life and their condition is said to be critical," said Mukal, a local.

The driver managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness and the commotion caused due to the accident. Soon after, locals protested and blocked the Lakhisarai-Patna road demanding adequate compensation for the injured and family members of the deceased. The blockade which went on for hours came to an end with the intervention of the police who reached the spot to pacify the angry mob.

ASP Manish Kumar said the injured have been admitted to Lakhisarai hospital.