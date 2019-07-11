Four arrested in Jharkhand for inciting violence during an anti-lynching protest held on July 5

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Just a few hours after Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das said that no one could be allowed to disturb communal harmony in the state, police arrested four persons for inciting violence during an anti-lynching protest held on July 5.

The protest march against the lynching of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari turned violent when a mob pelted stones at and tried to set fire to a bus carrying 50 college students. Later, a person was stabbed brutally. The police swung into action after CCTV images of the violence went viral.

“Four persons have been arrested today early in the morning, while the hunt is still on for others who were involved in Friday violence on Main Road. We have identified some people on the basis of the video footage against which action is being taken,” said an officer in charge of Lower Bazar Police Station Satish Kumar.

Two persons are from Lower Bazar, while the two are from Hindpirhi area, he added. Police lodged three FIRs against 33 named and 300 other unknown persons. A Congress leader was among them.