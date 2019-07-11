Home Nation

Four arrested in Jharkhand for inciting violence during an anti-lynching protest held on July 5

The protest march against the lynching of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari turned violent when a mob pelted stones at and tried to set fire to a bus carrying 50 college students.

Published: 11th July 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Just a few hours after Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das said that no one could be allowed to disturb communal harmony in the state, police arrested four persons for inciting violence during an anti-lynching protest held on July 5.

The protest march against the lynching of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari turned violent when a mob pelted stones at and tried to set fire to a bus carrying 50 college students. Later, a person was stabbed brutally. The police swung into action after CCTV images of the violence went viral.

“Four persons have been arrested today early in the morning, while the hunt is still on for others who were involved in Friday violence on Main Road. We have identified some people on the basis of the video footage against which action is being taken,” said an officer in charge of Lower Bazar Police Station Satish Kumar.

Two persons are from Lower Bazar, while the two are from Hindpirhi area, he added. Police lodged three FIRs against 33 named and 300 other unknown persons. A Congress leader was among them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghubar Das Tabrez Ansari Jharkhand
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp