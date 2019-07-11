'I am most popular, hence I am the CM,' says Ashok Gehlot

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot firmly indicated that he was in no mood to relinquish his post come what may, and he would not be the one to own up for the Congress wipe-out in the Lok Sabha polls.

Gehlot caught the vanity train, Wednesday, claiming he was the ‘single leader deserving of chief ministership’ and it was the people’s demand owing to the popularity that put him on the seat.

In a rare emotional flight soon after he presented the budget, Gehlot tried to put to rest rumours that he would be shifted to a Delhi responsibility, saying that party president Rahul Gandhi ‘had to select’ him due to overwhelming people’s wish. “The way people voted made me realise how people had actually voted for me to be made CM. Due to the affection, it was imperative that I filled the post,” he said.

Gehlot’s clarification came at a time when top Congress leaders have resigned owning responsibility for the Congress wipe-out. In Rajasthan, leaders have stayed put, outing onus on the failure of collective responsibility; not personal. Gehlot, whose name was floated as a possible alternative for Gandhi, also denied that the party lost on issues of performance, principles or policies.

Rs 1,000 crore farmer fund in the budget

The Rajasthan government announced a D1,000-cr farmer welfare fund, a D5,200-cr dedicated feeder to ensure regular supply to farmers and other schemes for green energy, irrigation and health sectors in the budget presented on Wednesday. The state government also announced ‘Janta clinics’ to provide healthcare facilities to people near doorsteps, a new policy for electric vehicles, a policy to fight climate change and tax relief of around Rs 301 crore