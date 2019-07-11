Kathua victim’s family to move Punjab and Haryana High Court

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The family members of the Kathua rape and murder victim are set to file an appeal in Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday to seek stricter punishment to all the convicts and challenge the acquittal of one of the accused Vishal Jangotra, who is the son of the main accused. The lawyer of the victim’s family, Mubeen Farooq, told this newspaper that they would appeal against the judgement of Pathankot trial court.

“We will seek enhancement of sentence of the six people convicted in brutal rape and murder of minor nomad girl in Rasana village of Kathua in January last year,” he said. Farooq said he and two other lawyers representing the foster father of the victim would file an appeal to seek a death sentence to all the convicts.

“We will also challenge the acquittal of one of the accused Vishal Jangotra, who is the son of mastermind Sanji Ram,” he said. The District and Session Court, Pathankot, had last month awarded life sentences to three of the accused and fined the others, while one was acquitted.