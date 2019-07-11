Home Nation

Kejriwal condemns raid on SC lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover

The CBI raided the lawyers' home and offices here and in Mumbai for alleged violation of a law on foreign funding for their NGO.

Published: 11th July 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condemned CBI raids on the residence of senior Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover, saying subjecting veterans who fought for upholding the rule of law and Constitutional values is "clear vendetta".

"I strongly condemn CBI raids on well known senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover. Let the law take its own course but subjecting veterans who have all through their lives fought for upholding the rule of law and constitutional values is clear vendetta," Kejriwal tweeted.

The CBI raided the lawyers' home and offices here and in Mumbai for alleged violation of a law on foreign funding for their NGO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal CBI Anand Grover Indira Jaising Raid
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp