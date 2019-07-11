Kejriwal condemns raid on SC lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condemned CBI raids on the residence of senior Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover, saying subjecting veterans who fought for upholding the rule of law and Constitutional values is "clear vendetta".

"I strongly condemn CBI raids on well known senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover. Let the law take its own course but subjecting veterans who have all through their lives fought for upholding the rule of law and constitutional values is clear vendetta," Kejriwal tweeted.

The CBI raided the lawyers' home and offices here and in Mumbai for alleged violation of a law on foreign funding for their NGO.