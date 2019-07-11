Home Nation

Three elephants electrocuted in West Bengal

Local residents complained to the forest officials that they had informed about the local electric supply office about the sagging high-tension wire.

The carcass of one of an electrocuted elephant in Jhargram district | Pranab Mondal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Three elephants were found dead on Wednesday morning in Jhargram, and preliminary investigation by the forest department revealed that the animals came in contact with a sagging high-tension electric wire.

Basavraj Holaichi, divisional forest officer, Jhargram, said the incident took place when a herd of 22 elephants were passing through Satbaki area.“It appears that the three elephants came in contact with the live wire after coming out of a dry canal in the area,’’ said Holaichi. 

"The elephants entered Bengal from the Dalma range in Jharkhand,'' Holaichi added. The local residents spotted the carcasses of three elephants around 6 am on Wednesday and alerted the local forest office. 

Local residents complained to the forest officials that they had informed about the local electric supply office about the sagging high-tension wire. “The distance between the ground and the wire was abnormally low compared to other places. We informed the electric supply office repeatedly,’’ alleged a local resident.

To minimise the incidents of an animal coming into human habitations, the forest department said it had installed a sensor-based warning system in a national park in Jalpaiguri district. The sirens will go off whenever the elephants come within 150-200 metres of the forest fringes.

Comments

