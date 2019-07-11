Home Nation

West Bengal minister Mustaq Ahmed’s son’s name crops up in cut money controversy

Monirujjaman and Lalbabu lodged separate complaints with the Kolkata Leather Complex police station.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The heat of the cut money agitations reached Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet as two men, from the suburbs of east Kolkata, lodged police complaints accusing Abdur Rezzak Mollah’s son of taking cut money from them. Mustaq Ahmed, son of Mollah, the Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Minister, allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from two persons. One of the complainants alleged Mustaq took RS 5 lakh to settle a land dispute and the other claimed he took Rs 2 lakh for helping him get a government subsidy to construct cold storage in the area.

In his complaint, Monirujjaman Mollah, a resident of Bhangar in South 24-Parganas, alleged Mustaq had promised to settle a land dispute issue by using his father’s influence in 2016. Lalbabu Mollah alleged he wanted to construct cold storage in the area and Mustaq assured him of government grant from his father’s department and took Rs 2 lakh. 

Monirujjaman and Lalbabu lodged separate complaints with the Kolkata Leather Complex police station. Locals accused Mustaq of taking money from unemployed youths promising jobs. Mustaq, however, said the allegations were baseless. ‘‘I have been vocal against theft from a HIDCO site. I have also been speaking against filling up wetlands in the area. It seems I have hurt a group’s vested interest,’’ he said.

At Sadaipur in Birbhum, a protest over cut money turned violent on Wednesday after demonstrators hurled bombs at the police. A series of agitations have been carried out in the last month against TMC’s local leaders and a group of 200 odd locals started marching towards a local Trinamool leader’s house around 10 am. Trouble started after the local police intervened. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mustaq Ahmed Abdur Rezzak Mollah Kolkata
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp