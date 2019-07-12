35 cows found dead in Prayagraj cow shelter

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Thirty-five cows were found dead at a temporary shelter in Kandi village in Bahadurpur in Prayagraj district on Friday, sending shock waves in the area.

Continuous rains and lightning are said to be the main cause behind the deaths.

"We believe that the cattle died due to lightning. This seems to be the reason prima facie," District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami told reporters.

The incident has come to light just days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the cow sheds are self-reliant and all facilities are provided to the animals in order to protect them.

Last week, more than a dozen cows died due to hunger at a cow shelter in Kannauj. The deaths triggered protests by locals outside the cow shelter. According to the locals, at least 15 cows have died or went missing while the shelter workers took half a dozen cows away on loaders.