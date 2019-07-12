Home Nation

35 cows found dead in Prayagraj cow shelter

Continuous rains and lightning are said to be the main cause behind the death of the cows in Prayagraj cow shelter.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

For representational purposes

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Thirty-five cows were found dead at a temporary shelter in Kandi village in Bahadurpur in Prayagraj district on Friday, sending shock waves in the area.

Continuous rains and lightning are said to be the main cause behind the deaths.

"We believe that the cattle died due to lightning. This seems to be the reason prima facie," District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami told reporters.

The incident has come to light just days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the cow sheds are self-reliant and all facilities are provided to the animals in order to protect them.

Last week, more than a dozen cows died due to hunger at a cow shelter in Kannauj. The deaths triggered protests by locals outside the cow shelter. According to the locals, at least 15 cows have died or went missing while the shelter workers took half a dozen cows away on loaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prayagraj Prayagraj cow shelter
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp