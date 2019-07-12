Home Nation

Baramulla no more militancy-free as four youths join Hizbul Mujahideen, LeT

Uzair and Junaid have joined Hizbul Mujahideen while Aasif and Adnan joined Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Published: 12th July 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Six months after Baramulla was declared as “militancy-free” by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, militants have made a comeback in the north Kashmir district.

Four youths, identified as Uzair Amin Bhat, Aasif Maqbool Bhat, Adnan Ahmad and Junaid Farooq from Baramulla, have joined militant ranks in last six months.

Uzair and Junaid have joined Hizbul Mujahideen while Aasif and Adnan joined Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

All the four had gone missing from their homes and released their gun-wielding pictures on social media to announce their entry in militancy. Junaid has done post graduation in English.

A police official said it was a worry that local youths have joined militant groups in north Kashmir. He, however, said the police has managed to bring back some youth, who were missing from their homes and wanted to join militancy. “We have reunited such youth with their families,” he said.

The Baramulla police district was declared “militancy free” on January 23. Over 50 militants were killed in Baramulla in last three years.

Baramulla is a transit point for Pakistani militants infiltrating from across the Line of Control into north Kashmir. It remains a stronghold of separatists.

Dialogue, not gun, can help Kashmir: Farooq

Kashmir is internationally recognised as a dispute between two nuclear armed countries and it should be resolved through dialogue, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday.

“Indian and Pakistan should first talk to each other and later engage in dialogue with the people from both sides of Kashmir,” he said, asserting that there is no alternative to dialogue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baramulla Hizbul Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir terrorism Kashmir terrorism threat
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp