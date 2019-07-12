Home Nation

Bihar: After heatwave, section 144 now imposed due to heavy rain

This is the first time in the country when the prohibitory section 144 of CrPc has been imposed due to rain, instead of using it to contain spared of violence.

Representational image. (Photo | EPS/Pushkar V)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: After prohibiting an assembly of people for extreme heatwave the Bihar government has once again given imposed section 144 in East Champaran district due to heavy rain.

After a month, administration of East Champaran district in Bihar on Friday using its discretionary power imposed the propitiatory section 144 of CrPc for next 48-hour  to keep the denizens of districts safe during the heavy rainfalls continuing for last many hours.

Earlier in June, administration of many districts including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Vaishali and many other districts had imposed the prohibitory section 144 of IPC to safeguard the lives of human-beings during the extreme heat wave.

Official sources said that all schools-both private and government, besides other educational intuitions in east Champaran with its headquarter at Motihari, will remain shut for next 2 days without fail due to rain. This was done following a nationwide alert issued by the India Meteorological department of heavy rainfalls that may cause a huge loss to human lives.

