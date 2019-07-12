Guwahati  Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Miss Deaf Asia opens outlet

To provide the latest technology in hearing and speech solutions, Sivantos India Pvt Ltd has set up its first ear sound centre in Northeast in Guwahati. The centre was inaugurated by Miss Deaf Asia, 2018 Nishtha Dudeja. Guwahati is where Dudeja spent the first three and a half years of her life. “I am happy that Sivantos India opened its first best sound centre in Guwahati where people will get a complete solution to all hearing and speech problems under one roof,” Dudeja said. Born deaf, she did not think of herself being differently-abled and chose to take her fate in her hands and won the Miss Deaf Asia 2018 title.

Drive to keep city clean

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a cleanliness campaign to keep the city clean. As part of it, six flying squads, led by an executive engineer, were formed on Tuesday. The squads have six members each and they will extend services during emergency situations such as garbage cleaning, clearing of blocked drains and other sanitation-related services. Official sources said the squads would be equipped with necessary tools and vehicles and they would visit one part of the city each day from Monday to Saturday. Currently, garbage is collected from households by GMC workers but as their services have been erratic, the residents are forced to dump the rubbish wherever they find an empty space.

Illegal sand, stone trade: Minister warns officers

Finally, illegal trade of sand and stone has made the Assam government sit up and take note of the situation. The state’s Environment and Forest Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, has directed departmental officers under Guwahati and Sonapur forest ranges to stop the activities within 15 days or be ready to face action. He warned that the guilty forest officers would be dealt with sternly. The minister got a whiff of the activities recently when he had gone out on night surveillance in Guwahati and its adjoining Sonapur. He noticed the movement of hundreds of sand and stone-laden vehicles. Interestingly, officials recorded the movement of only a few such vehicles that night.

Trader held in firing case

Businessman Rajesh Himatsingka was arrested by the police in connection with a recent incident of firing. A woman, who is said to be an employee of the state’s irrigation department, had sustained bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances at the businessman’s residence at Amsoi Tea Estate. The incident came to light after the woman was admitted to a private hospital. The North Guwahati Police, who had earlier registered a case taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, seized a .32 pistol along with 10 live cartridges and a BMW car. The validity of the arm’s licence was due for renewal. The bullet, found in the woman’s wound, was allegedly fired from the seized weapon.